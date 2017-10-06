ص 11:11 2017/10/6

Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the destruction of ISIS sites through strikes with Kalibr cruise missiles on al-Mayadeen city in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor.

In a statement published on its website, the Ministry said that two submarines from the Russian Black Sea Fleet “Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino” delivered strikes from Mediterranean Sea by 10 Kalibr cruise missiles on ISIS sites in the area surrounding al-Mayadeen city. The Ministry added that the ammunition depots and armored vehicles for ISIS were destroyed due to the strikes in addition to the killing of a number of terrorists. The Ministry reaffirmed that the Russian air group and naval forces continue to support the Syrian army’s operations aimed to defeat ISIS terrorist organization in the Euphrates River valley.

