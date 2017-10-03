م 5:05 2017/10/3

Army units achieved a new advance in the operations against ISIS terrorists in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, killing one of their prominent leaders at the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

SANA reporter said that army units established control over new positions on the road of Deir Ezzor- al-Mayadeen after carrying out intensive operations against dens and gatherings of ISIS terrorists. On the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, army units engaged in violent clashes with ISIS over the past few hours at the axis of Khsham-Hatlet Fouqani, according to the reporter. Scores of terrorists were killed in the clashes including one of their prominent leaders nicknamed “Abu Osama” of Tunisian nationality.

