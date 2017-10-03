م 5:05 2017/10/3

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem will pay a three-day visit to Russia to take part in the meeting of the Syrian-Russian Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation in Sochi, city slated for October 9-10.

A source at the Foreign Ministry told SANA that al-Moallem will meet his Russian counterpart on October 11 on the sidelines of the Sochi meeting to discuss the latest regional and international developments.

