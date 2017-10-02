م 4:04 2017/10/2

Army units foiled a fierce terrorist attack attempt by ISIS terrorists on military positions at the surrounding of al-Soukhna town to the east of Palmyra city in Homs province.

SANA reporter said that the surveillance system monitored a convoy of vehicles that belongs to ISIS moving from the depth of the Badiya area (desert) on the axis of the third station towards al-Soukhna town. The reporter pointed out that army units, with a cover of the Air Force, dealt with the terrorist attack, destroying seven vehicles at least and killing and injuring a number of terrorists in al-Mokharram area to the southwest of al-Soukhna.

A military source said that the Army Air Force carried out intensive airstrikes against ISIS fortifications and movement axes in the cities of Mohassan and al-Mayadin and in the village of Buqros al-Tahtani and Taibat Shamiya in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor province.

