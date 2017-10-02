م 4:04 2017/10/2

The wide-scale military operation against ISIS and other terrorist organizations’ hideouts and gatherings is continued across the Syrian provinces.

In Deir Ezzor, according to a military source, the Syrian Air Force on Sunday carried out intensive airstrikes against positions of ISIS terrorists in the villages of al-Boulil and al-Muhassan city in the eastern countryside. The source said that scores of terrorists were killed in the airstrikes and one of their armored vehicles was destroyed, in addition to destroying a number of their machinegun-equipped cars and varied types of machineguns, positions, fortifications and mortar launchers. SANA reporter said that army units engaged in heavy clashes with ISIS terrorists on the axes of Khsham/Hatla Fouqani and al-Bo Omar in the northeastern and eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

As a result of the clashes, a number of ISIS terrorists were killed or injured, in addition to the destruction of their weapons.

