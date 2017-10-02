م 4:04 2017/10/2

First International Commerce and Investment Forum, kicked off with the participation of several economic and trade sectors at the Damascus-based Sheraton Hotel, focuses on issues such as international trade, economic theories and organizations, the exchange market, International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Electronic Commerce.

The Forum, continuous until Friday, covers many prominent axes by Arab and local experts and researchers who are expected to focus on means of upgrading the situations of Arab economies particularly those facing surges of terrorism. Dr. Zein al-Abideen Rajab from Egypt presented a lecture titled “Introduction on International Trade…Theories of International Trade” where he highlighted the main reasons for having the external trade as a pressing need among communities and countries due to the diversity of products and that led to an inter-dependent relations and need for cooperation.

The Forum is organized by Sawa Education Group and the International Electronic University.

