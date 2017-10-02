م 4:04 2017/10/2

Temperature degrees will rise to become slightly above average in most areas as the country is affected by a superficial low air pressure coming from the southeast and accompanied by western air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies will be clear to partly cloudy in general. Local rain showers might fall over the northwestern and the coastal region. At night, the weather will be moderate to relatively cold at the mountains. The wind will be westerly to northwesterly with a low to moderate speed and the sea waves will be low in height.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 31/16, Daraa 31/16, Homs 29/16, Lattakia 29/24, Aleppo 30/17 and Deir Ezzor 33/18.

