The attempt of ISIS terrorist organization to deplete the capabilities of the Syrian Arab Army and to delay the end of the battle in Syria will go in vain as the decision has been taken in this regard and it is just a matter of time, Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said.

In a speech delivered on Ashura Anniversary “ceremony on the tenth eve of the Hijri Month of Muharram”, Nasrallah indicated that the attempts of ISIS, after it has been encircled at the last triangle of Deir Ezzor province, to launch separate attacks to restore the land and the field will go in vain because the decision to end the battle in Syria has been taken and the issue has finished, but it is just a matter of time and the optimal way to achieve that is to continue the offensive action. He indicated that “Israel” is very worried because ISIS and the Takfiri organizations are being defeated.

Nasrallah said “Today, while we are ending the conspiracies of ISIS, which have been hatched by the US and backed by Israel and some of the regional powers and they came in the framework of a project in the region, there is something dangerous which is being prepared and it entails shouldering our responsibilities.”

