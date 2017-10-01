م 4:04 2017/10/1

Respecting sovereignty of states, non-interference in states’ domestic affairs and preserving international peace and security are the characteristics of the mutual relations between Syria and Armenia since 1992.

The Armenian Ambassador in Damascus Arshak Poladian said in an interview with SANA that his country supports the resilience of the Syrian people during the war that is targeting the country, pointing out that Armenia has condemned terrorism, which targeted the Syrian people, infrastructure and institutions, as it also encouraged an intra-Syrian dialogue as a means for reaching a political solution to the crisis.

Poladian considered that the continuous work of the Armenian diplomatic institutions in Syria reflects his country’s standing by the side of Syria, pointing out to the humanitarian aid sent by his country in support of the resilience of the Syrian people.

