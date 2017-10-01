م 4:04 2017/10/1

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

The newly elected Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammoudeh al-Sabbagh affirmed that the Syrian-Russian relationships have done a great deal for the political track at both Astana and Geneva processes to solve the crisis in Syria.

In an interview with the Russian Sputnik news agency, his first since he was elected for the post last Thursday to replace his discharged predecessor, al-Sabbagh said the “strong” longstanding ties binding Syria and Russia have been consolidated in the course of the joint war against terrorism that both countries, along with their allies, are fighting on behalf of the whole world and “in protection of the whole world”. The Speaker highly appreciated the “Russian blood” that has been shed on Syrian soil in the course of this war, highlighting also Moscow’s role in supporting the national reconciliations in the country to preserve the unity of its people. Al-Sabbagh’s election came after he won the absolute majority with 193 votes, while other candidates for the position; Nidal Hmeidi, Ahmad Mar’i and Waddah Murad won 4, 10 and 3 votes, respectively.

On July 20, the Assembly issued a decision discharging Dr. Hadiyeh Abbas from her post as Speaker with a majority of member votes.

