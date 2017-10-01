م 4:04 2017/10/1

The Russian Defense Ministry said that ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ attempts to attack Syrian Arab Army positions in Idleb and Deir Ezzor countrysides were thwarted , backed by the Russian aerospace.

“In the sorties of the Russian Aerospace Force between September 19 and 29, the militants confirmed losses are 2,359, and about 2,700 injured. Among them there were 16 field commanders of various levels and more than 400 extremists coming from Russia and the CIS countries,” Spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday. He added that the Russian Aerospace Force have destroyed 67 strongholds, 27 tanks, 21 MLRS, 149 off-road vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns, 17 car bombs, and 51 ammunition depots.

Konashenkov said that the Syrian Army jointly with the Russian Aerospace Forces finalized the operation in east of the Deir Ezzor province to encircle and destroy a big grouping of more than 1,500 militants, who had come from Iraq.

