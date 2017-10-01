م 4:04 2017/10/1

Russia’s participation in the reconstruction process in Syria was discussed on Sunday at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem and the visiting Russian delegation, headed by Deputy Minister of Energy Kirill Molodtsov.

The visit to Syria aims at holding constructive and comprehensive talks with the Syrian government to bolster economic and trade cooperation between Moscow and Damascus, said Molodtsov, affirming that Russia will continue to provide all forms of support and assistance to Syria to further consolidate its steadfastness in the face of terrorism. Russia, he added, will contribute to the rebuilding of what was destroyed in the country to help in restoring stability and peace to it.

As expressing appreciation of the great role Russia has played in supporting Syria in the fight against terrorism, al-Moallem reiterated that Syria is writing the final chapter of the aggression waged against it and is heading steadily towards embarking on the process of reconstruction with the help of its allies and friends.

