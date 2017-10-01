م 4:04 2017/10/1

A 6-truck humanitarian aid convoy provided by the Monastery of Mar Yakub (St James) the Mutilated arrived in the city of Deir Ezzor on Sunday.

The supplies included food and health packages, water filters, vegetables and wheelchairs. Deir Ezzor Governor Mohammad Ibrahim Samra met Mother Superior of the Monastery of Mar Yakub, Fadia al-Laham, and the delegation accompanied the convoy and discussed with them ways to increase the services and humanitarian assistance provided by the Convent to the people of the eastern province, recently liberated from ISIS terrorists.

In a statement to SANA, Mother al-Laham said work is underway, in cooperation with Deir Ezzor governorate, to open a kitchen that will provide meals to 5000 families per day, in addition to providing hundreds of job opportunities. She added that the a societal center will be opened in Deir Ezzor to provide psychological support and empower the individuals’ capabilities to achieve economic recovery in the city. She also referred to providing two clinic-equipped ambulances to the Directorate of Health, along with employing a medical team to provide health services to needy people.