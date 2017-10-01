م 4:04 2017/10/1

Art exhibitions, book fair, theatrical shows, artistic performances, symposiums, musical concerts and interactive workshops for kids as well as other entertainment activities were held within Lattakia Cultural Festival at Dar al-Assad for Culture and Arts in the coastal Lattakia province.

The one-week event wrapped up activities on Saturday with a traditional folk show performed by Ugarit dance group entitled “Syria.. Color.. Word.. Music”. In a statement to SANA, Head of Ugarit dance band Ouqba Wakeel said that the show introduced the audience to Syria’s popular culture and folklore, underlining the importance of such festivals in spreading the power of optimism among the Syrian people in order to confront the war waged on their country. For his part, Director of Culture Directorate in Lattakia Majd Sarem highlighted the success of this festivity as a cultural phenomenon that brought together all aspects of Syria’s colorful culture.

