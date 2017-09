م 3:03 2017/09/30

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council the situation in Syria in addition to a range of internal economic and social issues.

“The sides discussed in detail the Syrian issue, including the situation in Deir Ezzor, also taking into account yesterday’s talks [with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] in Ankara,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.