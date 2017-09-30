م 3:03 2017/09/30

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

The Cuban Vice President of the Council of State Gladys Maria Bejerano Portela reiterated her country’s firm support for Syria in its war against terrorism and its rejection of interference in Syria’s internal affairs.

During a meeting with Syria’s Ambassador to Cuba Idris Mayya, Portela stressed on the need to respect the right of the Syrian people to decide their own future away from any external dictations, renewing her country ‘s confidence in the ability of the Syrian Arab Army to eliminate terrorism and uproot it from all Syrian territory. She also thanked Syria for its supportive stances towards Cuba in the international forums.

In turn, Ambassador Mayya affirmed the strength of the Syrian-Cuban relations and the historical ties between their people.