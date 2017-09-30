م 3:03 2017/09/30

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said that the Washington’s strategy to fight ISIS had proven to be fully inefficient and that targeting of both civilians and civilian institutions in Syria by the US aircrafts has caused humanitarian disasters.

Speaking to Sputnik news agency on Friday, Syromolotov said that numerous “chronic” mistakes of the US planes, such as strikes against civilian objects, and the lack of humanitarian aid led to a humanitarian catastrophe in Syria’s Raqqa and other Syrian cities. He pointed out that the Russian side has been deflecting and will deflect the US attempts to hamper the eradication of the terrorist hotbed in Syria.

