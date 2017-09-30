م 3:03 2017/09/30

Head of Syrian Engineers Syndicate, Ghiath Qattini, and the Iranian Construction Engineering Organization in Tehran on Tuesday signed a memo of understanding (MOU) that promotes cooperation in the urban, construction and engineering sectors.

The MOU provides for exchanging expertise and organizing workshops that serve the upcoming reconstruction and re-production processes in Syria. Another memo of understanding was also signed with Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Construction company. The MoU stipulates for joint cooperation in building sector, services and developmental projects, training cadres, conducting researches and holding symposiums which contribute to meeting requirements of the upcoming stage and re-running the wheel of production and economy in Syria.

