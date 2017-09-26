م 4:04 2017/09/26

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem affirmed on Monday that the main battles in Syria have almost reached the end as “we are writing the last chapter of the crisis in Syria thanks to the victories of the Syrian Arab Army and the support provided by the allies.”

Al-Moallem told Russia Today TV in an interview that whoever watches the field operations carried out by the Syrian Army and its friends and allies can see that over the past three months, it has been able to liberate more than 55 percent of the Syrian territories. He added that the measures on the ground such as lifting the siege imposed on Deir Ezzor, and earlier liberating Palmyra and al-Sikhnieh are significant battles which are equal to liberating Aleppo, “that is why I say that the main battles in Syria have almost reached the end and consequently, we are writing the final chapter of the crisis.”

