م 4:04 2017/09/26

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Russian Defense Ministry said that it has built a bridge on Euphrates River in the countryside of Deir Ezzor to transfer the military equipment and soldiers to the eastern bank of the river in order to participate in the ground military operations of the Syrian Arab Army against ISIS terrorists.

Head of Road Services at the Ministry said in a statement quoted by Russian RT Channel that the Russian Military experts built in less than two days a bridge located several kilo meters away from Deir Ezzor city to transfer the military equipment and soldiers to the eastern bank of Euphrates River. “Unmanned planes were used” he said, adding “while constructing the bridge bombs and explosives fell down, but the task was accomplished on time without any casualties.”

