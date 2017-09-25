م 4:04 2017/09/25

Syria’s Permanent Representative at the UN in Geneva, Ambassador Hussam Eddin Ala, said that the people of the occupied Syrian Golan continue to suffer from grave and methodical violations of their basic rights at the hands of the Israeli occupation which demolishes properties, seizes lands, and steals water and natural resources to serve its colonialist settlement projects.

In a statement delivered on Monday at the 36th session of the Human Rights Council discussing Item 7 on the “Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories,” Ala said that the Israeli occupation is giving incentives for more settlers to go to the Golan, while it prevents Syrians from building in their lands, constricts their movements, prevents them from communicating with relatives in the motherland and pursuing education in Syrian universities , deprives them of means to earn a living, and carries out arbitrary arrests for opposing the occupation and documenting its crimes.

