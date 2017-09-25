م 4:04 2017/09/25

The Russian Defense Ministry posted aerial footage showing US equipment deployed at ISIS positions north of Deir Ezzor city.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Ministry said US Special Operations Forces units enable US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) units to smoothly advance through the ISIS formations.

Facing no resistance of the ISIS militants, the SDF units are advancing along the left shore of the Euphrates towards Deir Ezzor.

