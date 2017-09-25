م 4:04 2017/09/25

Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan received on Monday a delegation representing Syrian and Lebanese clubs in Argentina headed by Jawdat Ibrahim.

Sousan lauded the role played by Syrian expatriates in clarifying the reality of what is happening in Syria, underlining the important role that expatriates will play in the reconstruction process. He briefed the delegation on the latest developments in Syria, saying that the new positions of some regional and international forces have uncovered the campaigns of misdirection regarding what is happening in Syria and proved that Syria’s vision is correct.

