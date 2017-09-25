م 4:04 2017/09/25

The army regained some 50 square kilometers during its continued military operations against the remaining ISIS terrorists in Jebb al-Jarrah area in the eastern countryside of Homs, a military source announced on Sunday.

The source clarified in a statement to SANA that the army units carried out intensive operations against gatherings and fortified positions of ISIS on the southeastern outskirts of Jebb al-Jarrah area, 80 km east of Homs city.

As a result of the operations, the army reestablished control over the villages of al-Sadwaniyeh, al-Mekrimiyeh, Rasm Sweid, Tallet Rajm al-Shara and Jouzet Nazal in the area, the source said.

