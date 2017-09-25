م 4:04 2017/09/25

Temperature degrees will slightly rise to become around average as the country is affected by a superficial Indian seasonal low pressure accompanied by southwestern air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be partly cloudy in general and the weather to be misty with dusty conditions in the eastern, al-Jazeera and al-Badiya “desert” areas. The wind will be changeable to northwesterly with a low to moderate speed and the sea waves will be low in height.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 33/19, Daraa 31/20, Homs 32/19, Lattakia 30/20, Aleppo 34/18 and Deir Ezzor 37/23.

