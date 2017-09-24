م 12:12 2017/09/24

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Russian Defense Ministry said that 87,4% of the Syrian territory controlled by ISIS terrorists has been liberated since Russia‘s participation in the fight against terrorism in the country in 2015.

RT quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement on the results of the Russian operation in Syria that the Russian Air Force has conducted more than 30,000 sorties, destroying more than 96,828 targets for terrorists. The statement said that among the terrorist positions destroyed in the raids were 8,332 command posts, 17194 fortified points, over 53,700 gatherings of terrorist groups, 970 training camps, 6,769 ammunition and military equipment depots as well as 212 oil fields and 184 oil plants and refineries, in addition to 9,328 other sites.