م 12:12 2017/09/24

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed on Friday with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in New York the latest developments regarding the political talks on solving the crisis in Syria.

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the the UN General Assembly meetings, Zarif and De Mistura discussed the viewpoints on the latest developments regarding the political talks on solving the crisis in Syria, providing humanitarian aid and the future prospects after eliminating terrorism.