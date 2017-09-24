م 12:12 2017/09/24

Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said the results of Astana agreements have been very fruitful in term of de-escalation in some areas in Syria.

The UN Envoy remarks came during an international ministerial meeting on Syria at the UN headquarters in New York. De Mistura expressed hope in the defeat of ISIS terrorist organization in Deir Ezzor and Raqqa as soon as possible, pointing out to the need for a political settlement of the crisis in Syria.

For her part, Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, affirmed that local reconciliations are the key to settle the crisis in Syria, referring to the EU readiness to provide the humanitarian aid in the areas liberated from terrorist organizations.