Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem met on Saturday the 23rd September 2017 Iraqi Foreign Affairs Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari, discussing with him cooperation and coordination and means for enhancing the bilateral relations in various fields.

Al-Moallem briefed al-Jaafari on the latest developments and achievements by the armed forces, pointing out to the acts of aggression by the US-led “international coalition” on Syrian territory, which is killing innocent civilians, and the attempts to hinder the Syrian Arab Army’s advance in confronting ISIS terrorists. He also affirmed that Syria recognizes a unified Iraq and stands against attempts to divide it. For his part, al-Jaafari stressed the need to continue coordination and cooperation in the two countries’ battles against terrorism, noting that Iraq is looking to achieve security and safety on the Syrian- Iraqi border.

Al-Moallem also met Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian, discussing developing the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. Nalbandian affirmed Armenia government and people’s continuous support for the Syrian government in the fight against terrorism, expressing readiness to contribute in the reconstruction stage.

At the same context, Al-Moallem discussed with his Algerian counterpart Abdelkader Messahel relations between the two countries in various fields. Messahel affirmed his country’s firm support for Syria’s efforts in fighting terrorism and preserving its unity and territorial integrity, asserting Algeria’s rejection of interference in Syrian affairs.

The meetings were attended by Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad, Syria’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari, and Advisor to the Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Ambassador Ahmad Arnous.