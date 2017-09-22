م 12:12 2017/09/22

Russian Draft Resolution Supporting Creation of De-Escalation Zones

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said at a meeting for the United Nations Security Council that Russia has submitted a draft resolution that supports the establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria.

In a statement to journalists, Gatilov noted that the draft resolution is still under discussion and we are still awaiting for the response, indicating that it aims at supporting agreements adopted during Astana talks.