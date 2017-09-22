م 12:12 2017/09/22

China reiterated on Thursday the 21st of September 2017 willingness to participate in Astana meetings on the crisis in Syria.

China’s Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan said in a press conference in Moscow that China is open to any proposals to support the Astana process and if an official invitation is extended to China, it’s ready to participate. He also noted to the process of Astana and its contribution to the exerted efforts to resolve the crisis in Syria.

