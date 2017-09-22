ص 11:11 2017/09/22

Russian Defense Ministry called on the US to not hamper the operations of the Syrian Arab Army in its war against terrorists.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that “The closer the end of the ISIS in Syria, the clearer it is who is really fighting with the ISIS and who has been imitating this fight for three years. So, if the US-led international coalition does not want to fight against terrorism in Syria, let it just be out of the way of those who are doing it continuously and effectively.” He noted that water discharges from the Euphrates dams by the armed groups supported by the US hamper the advance of Syrian Arab Army units in their operations against terrorism in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor province. “Thus, the water situation on the Euphrates has deteriorated dramatically in the past 24 hours. As soon as the Syrian government troops began to cross the river, water level in the Euphrates rose within hours and the current velocity nearly doubled to two meters per second,” he said. “Since there have been no rains, the only source of such changes in the water situation is man-induced water discharge at dams upstream the Euphrates. These facilities are held by armed groups controlled by the US-led coalition,” he stressed.

