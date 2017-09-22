ص 11:11 2017/09/22

The Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed that the attack launched by Jabhat al-Nusra in the area of de-escalation zone north of Hama came at the instigation of the US intelligence to stop the advance of the Syrian Army east of Deir Ezzor.

Peskov’s remarks came during a press conference in Moscow on Thursday the 21st of September 2017. On Wednesday, the Russian General Staff said that the attack of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on sites of the Syrian army north of Hama violated the de-escalation zone agreement and was “initiated by US secret services to stop the successful advance of government troops to the east of Deir Ezzor.”

