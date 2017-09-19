م 4:04 2017/09/19

Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, reaffirmed his country’s full support to the efforts exerted by the UN and its Special Envoy to Syria, Staffan de Mistura to solve the crisis in Syria, stressing the need for preserving the territorial integrity and Arabism of Syria.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman said in a statement that Shoukry stressed during his participation in a meeting headed by the USA in New York Monday on the sidelines of activities of the UN General Assembly currently held the need for ending any sort of “foreign interference” in the Syrian internal affairs and for concerting regional and international efforts for coming up with feasible and acceptable formulas for solving the crisis in Syria in a way that goes in line with the UN Security Council relevant resolutions.

The statement pointed out that the meeting tackled in details the latest developments on the Syrian arena at the security and political levels.

