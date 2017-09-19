م 4:04 2017/09/19

Representative of the Russian forces operating in Syria, Lt. Gen. Sergey Kuralenko, said that the Russian Coordination Center at Hmeimim is working with the Syrian governmental sides related to reconciliations towards restoring the situation to normal in the country and preparing suitable conditions to restore basic structures in areas liberated from terrorists so that displaced people can return to them.

In a press statement on Saturday, Kuralenko said that Russia is continuing to contribute to restoring security and stability in Syria, noting that the presence of Russian MP units and establishing monitoring centers in de-escalation zones have contributed to making the situation in those areas more stable and to reducing the violations of the cessation of hostilities. He also noted that 54 members of terrorist groups, including 6 field leaders, have laid down their arms and joined Syrian Arab Army units.

