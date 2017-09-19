م 4:04 2017/09/19

Army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, thwarted infiltration attempts by terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization on a number of axes in the northern countryside of Hama, according to a military source.

The source told SANA that army units engaged in heavy clashes with terrorist groups of Jabhat al-Nusra during the latter’s attempt to infiltrate on a number of axes in the northern countryside of Hama, inflicting heavy losses upon their ranks. The source added that the clashes continue in parallel with the artillery and air strikes against the sites and movements of terrorists in the area. Earlier on the day, the source said army units working on the axis of Maan/al-Tleisia villages confronted an attack of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the affiliated terrorist groups in the northern countryside. SANA reporter said that the terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra and the Turkistani Party linked to the intelligence of Erdogan’s regime attacked on Tuesday at dawn with big numbers the military posts in the surrounding of al-Tleisia, al-Talla al-Sawda and al-Kahira to the north of Hama city. The reporter pointed out that army units working in the area thwarted the attack after fierce clashes with the terrorists where many of them were either killed or injured, adding that the clashes are continuous until now.

