Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed cooperation on the crisis in Syria and the implementation of agreements to bring peace to Ukraine in a meeting held in New York on Sunday, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova told reporters in a statement following the meeting that the meeting was on cooperation on the crisis in Syria, Middle East issues and implementation of Minsk agreement. On Saturday, Lavrov discussed, in a phone call, with his US counterpart finding solution to the crisis in Syria. The top Russian and U.S. diplomats met in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

