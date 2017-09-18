م 4:04 2017/09/18

Russian Defense Ministry affirmed that the strikes of Russian forces operating in Syria are delivered exclusively on targets of ISIS terrorist organization.

“To avoid unnecessary escalation, the command of the Russian forces in Syria gave the US partners an advance notice, through an existing communications channel, on the [territorial] borders within which the military operation in Deir Ezzor would be conducted,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. “The priority targets for destruction are the terrorists’ firing positions from which they are leading large-scale attacks on the Syrian forces,” he added. “During this operation, the military destroy manpower, armored vehicles and terrorists’ facilities both on the western and the eastern shores of Euphrates,” Konashenkov said.