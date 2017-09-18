م 4:04 2017/09/18

The first solar power plant in Syria, which has a capacity of 1.26 megawatts, was inaugurated on Monday in al-Kisweh area in Damascus Countryside, at an overall cost of SYP 1 billion.

Electricity Minister Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutli said that the plant’s annual power production is sufficient to provide light to around 500 houses, using 6,000 solar cells that were made in Syria.

Damascus Countryside Governor Ala’a Ibrahim said that this is the initial experiment for using solar plants, with more such projects to follow in the future, which should invigorate industries related to solar energy and clean power sources.

