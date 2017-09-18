م 4:04 2017/09/18

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that a high-level international meeting on Syria will be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on September 21.

In an interview with Russian TASS Agency, Nebenzya said “an international meeting on the crisis in Syria will take place on September 21 on the sidelines of the General Assembly General Debate…and it will be a broad meeting.”

According to the Russian Diplomat, the meeting has been initiated by the European Union and has nothing to do with the International Syria Support Group, which includes around 20 countries.

The annual General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to be held on September 19-25, with dozens of meetings taking place on its sidelines.

