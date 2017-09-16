م 5:05 2017/09/16

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed their support for the advancement of the political process in Syria and their readiness to increase Russian-French coordination on Syria, including the framework of the Geneva talks.

“Both parties have noted the necessity of further contribution to the advancement of political settlement of the Syrian crisis. Readiness to bolster Russian-French coordination has been noted, including within the Geneva process under the aegis of the UN,” the Kremlin press service reported after a telephone call between the two presidents. The statement added that both sides underlined the need to promote a political settlement of the Syrian crisis further, adding that the French President proposed the establishment of a contact group on Syria with the participation of the permanent members of the UN Security Council and other states that can influence settlement efforts.

