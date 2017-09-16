م 5:05 2017/09/16

The guarantor states of the cessation of hostilities in Syria (Russia, Iran and Turkey) have renewed their strong commitment to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and to combating terrorism in it.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Abdrakhmanov read out the final statement at the end of plenary meeting of Astana-6 talks in which “the guarantor states renewed their strong commitment to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic under the terms of UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254 as they reached to an agreement on de-escalation zones, including Idleb area,”

The statement pointed out that the three guarantor countries stressed that the establishment of the de-escalation areas is a temporary measure that will continue for six months and will be extended in a manner based on the consensus among the guarantor states and that the establishment of these zones under no circumstances will undermine the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. The statement also announced the formation of a joint Russian-Turkish-Iranian coordination center to coordinate activities of the troops that will monitor the de-escalation zones, adding that forces of the three guarantor states will be identified in these zones on the basis of the maps agreed in Astana on September 8th and in accordance with the terms of deployment of the monitoring forces of de-escalation which were prepared by the Joint Working Group on a temporary basis in the de-escalation areas in Idleb province. The statement affirmed the fight against terrorism and the elimination of ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra organizations and all the people, groups and entities affiliated to al-Qaeda and the two organizations as a result of the establishment of de-escalation zones, stressing on the need to take all necessary measures to continue fighting against them inside and outside areas of de-escalation zones. The statement noted that the parties should take confidence-building measures, including the release of the abducted persons, the handing over of bodies and the identification of missing persons to create conditions for a political process and a permanent cessation of hostilities. The statement called for sending humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, securing their access and facilitating humanitarian measures related to mine clearance, protection of archaeological areas and reconstruction of infrastructure, including economic and social facilities.

