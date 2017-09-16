م 5:05 2017/09/16

Head of the Syrian Arab Republic delegation to the 6th round of Astana meeting, Bashar al-Jaafari said that Idleb has been included to the four de-escalation zones in Syria.

In a press conference after wrapping up Astana-6 meeting, al-Jaafari stated that the 6th round of talks was successful, adding that the participating parties agreed on several documents, the most important of which is the establishment of a de-escalation zone in Idleb province. He noted that after consultations with the Syrian government by the Russian and Iranian sides, the guarantors agreed on special arrangements for creating the de-escalation zone in Idleb province. Al-Jaafari stressed Syria’s support to any initiative that stops shedding the Syrian blood and alleviates the suffering of its people everywhere.

The Syrian diplomat highlighted the great achievements made by the Syrian army in lifting the 3-year ISIS siege of Deir Ezzor, in cooperation with its allies, backup forces and friendly states.

