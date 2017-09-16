م 5:05 2017/09/16

The Russian warplanes destroyed workshops for making booby-trapped vehicles of ISIS terrorists in the countryside of Hama, Homs and Deir Ezzor provinces.

Lt. Gen. Alexander Lapin, chief of staff of the Russian Armed Forces in Syria said in a statement on Saturday the 16th of September 2017 that the Russian fighter jets destroyed three workshops for making booby-trapped vehicles of ISIS where they were discovered by unmanned planes in the vicinity of Uqeirbat town in Hama countryside and in the countryside of Deir Ezzor and in al-Sukhnah city in Homs province.

Lapin pointed out that the terrorists fill the old military vehicles with explosives and use them for suicidal operations, adding that the destruction capability of these vehicles cover a circle with a diameter of 300 meters and cause huge destruction once they blow up.

