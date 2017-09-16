م 5:05 2017/09/16

China has expressed its readiness to actively contribute to the efforts of advancing the Syrian talks within the framework of Astana process, stressing that the political solution is the only way to resolve crisis in Syria.

“The goal of the talks in Astana is to end the bloodshed in Syria. It is an important framework along with the consultations in Geneva. China still believes that the Syrian issue should be solved only through political methods – this is the only realistic solution to the situation in the country”, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday the 15th of September 2017. “We hope that another round of talks in Astana will generate positive results. China supports any political methods that can lead to a way out of the crisis in Syria. For our part, we are ready to contribute actively to that process,” she added.

