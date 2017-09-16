م 5:05 2017/09/16

Army units regained control over Howeijet al-Mrai’eyeh village in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor province.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said Saturday that the army units carried out during the past few hours intensive military operations against the ISIS hideouts and gatherings in the eastern countryside of the province, destroying their defensive lines in the area and leaving a number of ISIS terrorists dead or injured. The reporter added that the army units established full control over Howeijet al-Mrai’eyeh village in the southeastern countryside of the province.

