م 5:05 2017/09/16

Temperature degrees remain above average from 3 to 6 degrees as the country is affected by a superficial seasonal air pressure accompanied with a subtropical high air pressure in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be hot and clear in general. Weather today is expected to be misty and very hot in the eastern areas, al-Jazira and al-Badia. The wind will be northwesterly of low to moderate speed, while the sea waves will be low in amplitude.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities are as follows: Damascus 37/20, Daraa 36/20, Homs 32/19, Hama 36/20, Lattakia 31/23, Aleppo 39/19 and Deir Ezzor 43/24.