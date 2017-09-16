م 5:05 2017/09/16

More than 500 families from the countryside of Manbij city in the eastern Aleppo countryside returned to their villages and towns after the restoration of security and stability to them.

A number of returning locals expressed their happiness to return to their homes from which they were displaced by terrorists, affirming their determination to rebuild what has been destroyed by terrorism and to resume farming in their lands. They also called on citizens who had to leave their homes because of terrorism to return to their villages and to contribute to the reconstruction process.

For his part, the Secretary of the Al-Baath Party branch in Manbij Abdullah al-Hussein said the authorities in Manbij area have provided all facilitations and the necessary relief aid for the return of the families to their homes along with their livestock and their agricultural and private vehicles. He pointed out that work will continue to ensure the return of new batches of displaced persons to their homes during the coming period until all families who fled due to the crimes of terrorists return to their villages.

It is worth noting that this is the eighth batch of families who returned to their villages in the area of Manbaj after it became clear of terrorists and all the basic needs of residents have been secured.

