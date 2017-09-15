م 3:03 2017/09/15

Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday the 14th of September 2017 that two Russian submarines destroyed command sites and depots for ISIS terrorist organization in the countryside of Deir Ezzor.

“On September 14, 2017, the submarines ‘Veliky Novgorod’ and ‘Kolpino’ of Project 636.3, located in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, fired Kalibr cruise missiles from a submerged position on important targets of the ISIS terrorist organization in Syria,” the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement said. The two submarines launched seven Kalibr missiles against targets located some 500-650 kilometers away, the ministry said adding that the target’s destruction had been proven by intelligence. “The targets included command centers, communication hubs, as well as ammunition depots in the ISIS-controlled areas to the east of the city of Deir Ezzor,” the statement added.

