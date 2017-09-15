م 3:03 2017/09/15

Upon the directives of commander-in-Chief of the army and armed forces, President Bashar al-Assad, Chief of Staff major general Ali Abdullah Ayoub visited the army units operating in Deir Ezzor on Thursday the 14th of September 2017.

General Ayoub convoyed President al-Assad’s congratulations to the commanders and soldiers and his pride of their steadfastness, sacrifices, heroism and victories, particularly, breaking the siege which was imposed on Deir Ezzor. The field commanders briefed General Ayoub on the nature of their missions and he verified the plans of future operations and the measures taken to secure the liberated areas, providing the commanders with his directives. He inspected al-Thrada Mountain, met the commanders and soldiers and praised the high morale they are enjoying. Later, Ayoub visited Deir Ezzor Military Airport, meeting the airport’s garrison and listening to a detailed explanation about the nature of the measures and tasks carried out during the conditions of the siege, praising their courage and heroism while confronting ISIS terrorists. For their part, the soldiers and field commanders affirmed their determination to fulfill their duties in the fight against terrorism and restore stability and security to all Syrian territory.

During the past days, army units, in cooperation with allied forces, achieved a significant progress in the war against ISIS in Deir Ezzor, establishing control over a number of villages and towns in addition to securing the vicinity of the Military Airport and al-Jafra village.

